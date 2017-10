Sept 22 (Reuters) - Bristol-myers Squibb Co :

* Bristol-Myers Squibb’S Opdivo (Nivolumab) receives FDA approval for the treatment of Hepatocellular Carcinoma patients previously treated with Sorafenib

* ‍U.S. FDA approved Opdivo (Nivolumab) injection for intravenous use for treatment of patients with HCC previously treated with Sorafenib​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: