BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Says Opdivo Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival Advantage Over Standard Of Care In Patients With Recurrent Or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma Of The Head And Neck

April 16 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND NECK (SCCHN)

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO - PATIENTS TREATED WITH OPDIVO EXPERIENCED A 32% REDUCTION IN RISK OF DEATH AFTER TWO YEARS MINIMUM FOLLOW-UP

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO - SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO - IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO - THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO - SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES