BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Says Opdivo Plus Yervoy Effective As First-Line Treatment For Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients

May 13 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* THREE-YEAR DATA FROM CHECKMATE -227 CONFIRM DURABLE, LONG-TERM SURVIVAL BENEFIT FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) VERSUS. CHEMOTHERAPY IN METASTATIC FIRST-LINE NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER PATIENTS WITH PD-L1 ≥1%

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO - OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY CONTINUES TO DEMONSTRATE SUSTAINED IMPROVEMENT IN OVERALL SURVIVAL OVER CHEMOTHERAPY

* BRISTOL-MYERS - PRESENTATION DURING ASCO TO REPORT FOLLOW-UP ON PHASE 3 STUDY OF IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINATION IN FIRST-LINE NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER