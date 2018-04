BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Says Opdivo To Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared With Chemotherapy In A Predominantly Chinese Population With Previously Treated Non Small Cell Lung Cancer

April 13 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON -SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER (NSCLC)

* IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE-078 TRIAL, OPDIVO REDUCED RISK OF DEATH BY 32% VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY

* IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL

* IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VERSUS DOCETAXEL