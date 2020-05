May 15 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* BRISTOL-MYERS SPOKESPERSON SAYS BASED ON A MEDIAN OF NINE DOSES OF OPDIVO AND THREE OF YERVOY, ESTIMATED COST OF OPDIVO + YERVOY IS $104,233

* BRISTOL-MYERS SPOKESPERSON SAYS BOXED WARNING FOR YERVOY APPLIES TO OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION THERAPY AS WELL

* BRISTOL-MYERS SPOKESPERSON - APPROVED DOSING FOR OPDIVO + YERVOY IN THIS INDICATION IS OPDIVO 3 MG/KG EVERY 2 WEEKS WITH YERVOY 1 MG/KG EVERY 6 WEEKS Further company coverage: