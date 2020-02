BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb Advances Cytomx Therapeutics’ Anti-CTLA-4 Probody Therapeutic BMS-986249 Into Randomized Cohort Expansion Of Ongoing Clinical Trial

Feb 24 (Reuters) - CytomX Therapeutics Inc:

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ADVANCES CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS’ ANTI-CTLA-4 PROBODY THERAPEUTIC BMS-986249 INTO RANDOMIZED COHORT EXPANSION (PART 2A) OF ONGOING CLINICAL TRIAL

* CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC - BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ALSO ADVANCES BMS-986288 INTO A SEPARATE PHASE 1/2A CLINICAL TRIAL

* CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS - ADVANCEMENT OF BMS-986249 INTO PART OF PLANNED STUDY TRIGGERS MILESTONE PAYMENT OF $10 MILLION FROM BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: