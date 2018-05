May 2 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND FLATIRON HEALTH EXPAND COLLABORATION WITH A THREE-YEAR AGREEMENT

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO - TWO COMPANIES INTEND TO FORM A JOINT SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD TO ADVANCE USE OF RWE FOR REGULATORY DECISION MAKING