April 8 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES ACCEPTANCE OF U.S. AND EU REGULATORY FILINGS FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINED WITH LIMITED CHEMOTHERAPY IN FIRST-LINE LUNG CANCER

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO - FDA APPLICATION GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW DESIGNATION WITH PDUFA DATE OF AUGUST 6, 2020