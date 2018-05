BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb Elects Each Of Company's 12 Nominees To Serve As Directors

May 3 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO - SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF COMPANY’S 12 NOMINEES TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS OF COMPANY UNTIL 2019 ANNUAL MEETING

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO - SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO LOWER SHARE OWNERSHIP THRESHOLD TO CALL SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED

* BRISTOL-MYERS - PROPOSAL ON DISCLOSING RISKS RELATED TO CONCERN OVER DRUG PRICING STRATEGIES INCORPORATED INTO INCENTIVE COMPENSATION PLANS WAS NOT APPROVED