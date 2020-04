April 7 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB EXPANDS PATIENT SUPPORT PROGRAMS TO HELP NEWLY UNINSURED PATIENTS IN THE U.S.

* BRISTOL-MYERS - EXPANDED PROGRAM OFFERS ACCESS TO CO’S MEDICINE FOR FREE, INCLUDING SOME OF PRESCRIBED PRODUCTS, PRESCRIBED VIA TELEHEALTH SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)