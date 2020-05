BRIEF-Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update On Biologics License Application For Lisocabtagene Maraleucel

May 6 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB PROVIDES UPDATE ON BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION (BLA) FOR LISOCABTAGENE MARALEUCEL (LISO-CEL)

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO - NEW PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) ACTION DATE SET BY FDA IS NOVEMBER 16, 2020.

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO - FDA EXTENDED ACTION DATE BY THREE MONTHS FOR BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR LISOCABTAGENE MARALEUCEL

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO - COMPANY SUBMITTED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION TO FDA, WHICH WAS DEEMED TO CONSTITUTE A MAJOR AMENDMENT TO APPLICATION