BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval Of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule For Advanced Melanoma And Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma

March 26 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOMMENDING APPROVAL OF OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING SCHEDULE FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA AND PREVIOUSLY TREATED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO - ‍CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION​

* BRISTOL-MYERS - CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO - CHMP RECOMMENDATION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: