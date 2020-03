March 31 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB AND BLUEBIRD BIO ANNOUNCE SUBMISSION OF BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION (BLA) FOR ANTI-BCMA CAR T CELL THERAPY IDECABTAGENE VICLEUCEL (IDE-CEL, BB2121) TO FDA

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO - BLA SUBMISSION INCLUDES RESULTS FROM PIVOTAL PHASE 2 KARMMA STUDY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: