April 16 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES THE RISK OF PROGRESSION OR DEATH BY 42% VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY IN FIRST-LINE LUNG CANCER PATIENTS WITH HIGH TUMOR MUTATIONAL BURDEN (TMB)

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB - IN STUDY, YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED SUPERIOR BENEFIT FOR CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY