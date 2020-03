BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb Says Does Not Anticipate Disruptions To Supply Of Medicines For Patients Due To COVID-19

March 25 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO - DOES NOT ANTICIPATE DISRUPTIONS TO SUPPLY OF MEDICINES FOR PATIENTS DUE TO COVID-19.

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO - ALL OF INTERNAL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES ARE OPERATING AS USUAL, ALONG WITH KEY CONTRACT MANUFACTURERS

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO - CONTINUE TO HOLD AN ADEQUATE AMOUNT OF SAFETY STOCK AND ARE AT AN APPROPRIATE LEVEL BASED ON ANTICIPATED NEEDS

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO - NOT SEEING DISRUPTIONS TO ABILITY TO SUPPLY MEDICINES TO CUSTOMERS AND PATIENTS

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO - LOGISTICS CONSIDERATIONS HAVE BEEN INCREASINGLY COMPLEX DUE COVID-19

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO - WORKFORCE IN CHINA ARE NOW REPORTING BACK TO WORK AS SPREAD OF VIRUS APPEARS TO BE CONTROLLED

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO - AS OF MARCH 24, 2020, CO HAS SEEN MINIMAL IMPACT ON GLOBAL COMMERCIAL DEMAND TRENDS.

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, FOR ONGOING STUDIES, SAYS NO NEW SITES WILL BE ACTIVATED UNTIL APRIL 13, 2020 - A DATE THAT COULD BE EXTENDED

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ON NEW STUDIES, SAYS NO SITES WILL BE INITIATED NOR ACTIVATED UNTIL APRIL 13, 2020 - A DATE THAT COULD BE EXTENDED

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO - TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SCREENING, ENROLLMENT AND APHERESIS IN CELLULAR THERAPY CLINICAL TRIALS

* BRISTOL-MYERS - DECISION TO SUSPEND SCREENING DOES NOT IMPACT ONGOING BLA ACTIVITIES WITH FDA FOR IDECABTAGENE VICLEUCEL, LISOCABTAGENE MARALEUCEL Source: (bit.ly/3bn8eeH)