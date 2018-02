BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb Says Key Lung Cancer Trial Meets Main Goal

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* PIVOTAL PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -227 STUDY DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) WITH THE OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY IN FIRST-LINE NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER (NSCLC) PATIENTS WITH HIGH TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN (TMB)

* BRISTOL-MYERS - PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -227 STUDY MET CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS WITH OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY

* BRISTOL-MYERS - TRIAL WILL CONTINUE AS PLANNED TO ASSESS OPDIVO-YERVOY COMBO FOR OTHER CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PATIENTS WITH PD-L1 TUMORS