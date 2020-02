Feb 24 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB - ON FEB 20, MICHAEL GROBSTEIN & ALAN LACY NOTIFIED CO THAT THEY WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION TO BOARD

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB - BOARD ALSO SET NUMBER OF DIRECTORS AT TWELVE EFFECTIVE AS OF 2020 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS