FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 hours ago
BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb to acquire IFM Therapeutics to strengthen oncology pipeline focus on innate immunity
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S.
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
Business
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
Reuters Focus
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 8:16 PM / 6 hours ago

BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb to acquire IFM Therapeutics to strengthen oncology pipeline focus on innate immunity

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

* Bristol-Myers Squibb to acquire IFM Therapeutics to strengthen oncology pipeline focus on innate immunity

* Bristol-Myers Squibb to acquire IFM Therapeutics to strengthen oncology pipeline focus on innate immunity

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - ‍IFM Therapeutics to receive $300 million upfront​

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - deal includes potential of up to $1.01 billion in milestones for each of first products from two programs​

* Says ‍IFM is eligible for additional contingent milestone payments for further products resulting from these programs​

* Bristol-Myers - gains full rights to IFM's preclinical sting, nlrp3 agonist programs focused on enhancing innate immune response for treating cancer​

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - ‍transaction has been approved by boards of directors of both companies and by stockholders of ifm​

* Says ‍newly formed entity will be established by current shareholders of IFM - IFM Therapeutics LLC​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.