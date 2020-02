Feb 13 (Reuters) - Bristol Water PLC:

* BRISTOL WATER PLC - FINAL DETERMINATION BY OFWAT FOR BRISTOL WATER PLC

* BRISTOL WATER - ASKED OFWAT TO REFER ITS FINAL DETERMINATION TO COMPETITION & MARKETS AUTHORITY (CMA)

* BRISTOL WATER PLC - ONCE OFWAT HAS MADE REFERENCE, CMA WILL UNDERTAKE A REVIEW AND REACH THEIR OWN DETERMINATION FOR PR19, LATER THIS YEAR.