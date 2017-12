Bristow Group Inc:

* BRISTOW GROUP ANNOUNCES PRICING OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

* BRISTOW GROUP INC SAYS PRICED ITS UNDERWRITTEN OFFERING OF $125 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.50% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023

* BRISTOW GROUP - ‍NOTES WILL BEAR INTEREST AT RATE OF 4.50% /ANNUM, PAYABLE SEMI-ANNUALLY ON JUNE 1 AND DECEMBER 1 OF EACH YEAR, BEGINNING JUNE 1, 2018​