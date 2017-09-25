BRIEF-Bristow Group appoints Gaurdie Banister to board, effective Oct 1

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Bristow Group Inc

* Bristow Group Inc - Bristow Group implements planned succession of board of directors​

* Bristow Group Inc - ‍in March 2018, Bruce Stover will step down from board

* Bristow Group Inc - David Gompert to also depart from board in March 2018​

* Bristow Group Inc - in conjunction with the mentioned departures, Gaurdie Banister has been appointed to co’s board effective October 1, 2017

* Bristow Group Inc - ‍in March 2018, board will downsize to 10 directors, down from its current 11 members​