BRIEF-Bristow Group appoints Gaurdie Banister to board, effective Oct 1
#Market News
September 25, 2017 / 12:34 PM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-Bristow Group appoints Gaurdie Banister to board, effective Oct 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Bristow Group Inc

* Bristow Group Inc - Bristow Group implements planned succession of board of directors​

* Bristow Group Inc - ‍in March 2018, Bruce Stover will step down from board

* Bristow Group Inc - David Gompert to also depart from board in March 2018​

* Bristow Group Inc - in conjunction with the mentioned departures, Gaurdie Banister has been appointed to co’s board effective October 1, 2017

* Bristow Group Inc - ‍in March 2018, board will downsize to 10 directors, down from its current 11 members​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
