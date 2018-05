BRIEF-Bristow Group Q4 Loss Per Share $2.84

May 23 (Reuters) - Bristow Group Inc:

* BRISTOW GROUP REPORTS FISCAL FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $2.84

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.66 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EXPECT FISCAL YEAR 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE IN RANGE OF $90 MILLION TO $140 MILLION

* SEES FY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE ABOUT $1.25 BILLION - $1.35 BILLION

* QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $341.2 MILLION VERSUS $323.7 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $342.7 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2019 REVENUE VIEW $1.47 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S