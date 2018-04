BRIEF-Bristow Group- Units Entered Abl Facilities Agreement For Asset-Backed Revolving Credit Facility Of Up To $75 Mln

April 23 (Reuters) - Bristow Group Inc:

* BRISTOW GROUP- UNITS ENTERED ABL FACILITIES AGREEMENT FOR ASSET-BACKED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $75 MILLION, WITH A PART ALLOCATED TO EACH UNIT

* BRISTOW GROUP INC - MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF ABL FACILITY MAY BE INCREASED FROM TIME TO TIME TO A TOTAL OF AS MUCH AS $100 MILLION - SEC FILING

* BRISTOW GROUP INC - ABL FACILITY WILL MATURE FIVE YEARS FROM DATE OF ABL AGREEMENT Source text: (bit.ly/2HnUB04) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)