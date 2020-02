BRIEF-Brit Insurance Holdings Says FY Gross Written Premiums Of $2,293.5 Mln vs $2,239.1 Mln

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Brit Insurance Holdings BV:

* BRIT INSURANCE HOLDINGS BV- FULL YEAR RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* BRIT INSURANCE HOLDINGS BV- FY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS OF US$2,293.5M (2018: US$2,239.1M)

* BRIT INSURANCE HOLDINGS BV- FY PROFIT AFTER TAX OF US$179.9M (2018: LOSS OF US$166.5M)

* BRIT INSURANCE HOLDINGS BV- FY RISK ADJUSTED PREMIUM RATES INCREASES ON RENEWAL BUSINESS OF 5.9% (2018: 3.7% INCREASE)

* BRIT INSURANCE HOLDINGS BV- FY COMBINED RATIO OF 95.8% (2018: 103.3%)

* BRIT INSURANCE HOLDINGS BV- FY CAPITAL RATIO OF 128.4% (2018: 130.4%)

* BRIT INSURANCE HOLDINGS BV- FY ADJUSTED NET TANGIBLE ASSETS OF US$1,150.4M (2018: US$992.9M)