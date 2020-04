BRIEF-Britain eases rules to aid company capital raising in pandemic

April 8 (Reuters) -

* FCA: ADDITIONAL PRIMARY MARKET MEASURES TO AID LISTED COMPANIES

* PACKAGE INCLUDES A COMBINATION OF TEMPORARY POLICY INTERVENTIONS AND REMINDERS OF SOME EXISTING OPTIONS FOR COMPANIES

* ABILITY TO APPLY TO FCA FOR WAIVERS TO ENSURE THAT SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL CAN BE SOUGHT FOR CERTAIN TRANSACTIONS WITHOUT NEED TO HOLD A GENERAL MEETING

* FCA: ENCOURAGING ELIGIBLE COMPANIES TO MAKE USE OF NEW SIMPLIFIED PROSPECTUS

* FCA: THIS SHOULD FACILITATE NEW CAPITAL BEING RAISED AS EFFICIENTLY AS POSSIBLE

* FCA: THIS GUIDANCE WILL APPLY FROM 8 APRIL AND FCA IS NOT CONDUCTING A FORMAL CONSULTATION IN THIS INSTANCE

* FCA: OUR AIM IS TO HELP COMPANIES TO RAISE MONEY QUICKLY AND EFFECTIVELY, WHILE ENSURING THEY RESPECT NEEDS OF INVESTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Huw Jones)