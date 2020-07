BRIEF-Britain to extend pandemic relief in auto finance to October 31

July 3 (Reuters) -

* FCA ANNOUNCES PROPOSALS TO FURTHER SUPPORT MOTOR FINANCE AND HIGH COST CREDIT CUSTOMERS

* FCA SAYS PROPOSALS TO PROVIDE CONTINUED SUPPORT FOR USERS OF MOTOR FINANCE AND HIGH COST CREDIT PRODUCTS,

* FCA SAYS PROPOSALS OUTLINE OPTIONS FIRMS WILL PROVIDE MOTOR FINANCE, BUY-NOW PAY-LATER (BNPL), RENT-TO-OWN (RTO) AND PAWNBROKING CUSTOMERS WHO ARE COMING TO END OF A PAYMENT FREEZE

* FOR CUSTOMERS YET TO REQUEST A PAYMENT FREEZE, TIME TO APPLY FOR ONE WOULD BE EXTENDED UNTIL 31 OCTOBER 2020