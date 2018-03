BRIEF-Britain To Propose Tougher Pensions Rules

March 19 (Reuters) - UK GOVERNMENT

* UK GOVERNMENT- “FOR THE SMALL NUMBER OF EMPLOYERS EVADING THEIR OBLIGATIONS, WE WILL PUT IN PLACE TOUGHER, MORE PROACTIVE POWERS”

* UK GOVERNMENT- PENSIONS WHITE PAPER: “WILL BE CONSULTING OVER THE COMING MONTHS ON A FRAMEWORK FOR CONSOLIDATION OFFERING INDUSTRY OPPORTUNITY TO INNOVATE “

* UK GOVERNMENT- PENSIONS WHITE PAPER: FOR DEFINED PENSIONS BENEFIT, WHERE EMPLOYERS CAN AFFORD TO PAY, THEY SHOULD MEET THEIR LIABILITIES WITHOUT DELAY

* UK GOVERNMENT- PENSIONS WHITE PAPER: FOR DEFINED PENSIONS BENEFIT, EMPLOYERS SHOULD PUT SAFEGUARDS IN PLACE TO PROTECT MEMBERS’ BENEFITS

* UK GOVERNMENT- PENSIONS WHITE PAPER: FOR DEFINED PENSIONS BENEFIT, FOR AN EMPLOYER WHOSE BEHAVIOUR PUTS SCHEME AT RISK WE ARE IMPROVING EXISTING POWERS

* UK GOVERNMENT- PENSIONS WHITE PAPER: FOR DEFINED PENSIONS BENEFIT, INTRODUCING NEW POWERS FOR THE REGULATOR TO GET TOUGHER Source text: bit.ly/2poOUYd