BRIEF-Britain's Barratt Says Directors To Take 20% Pay Cut Amid Virus Outbreak

April 16 (Reuters) - Barratt Developments PLC:

* BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS - COVID-19 UPDATE

* BARRATT - BETWEEN 23 MARCH 2020 AND 12 APRIL 2020, GROUP DELIVERED 1,349 HOME COMPLETIONS (INCLUDING JVS)

* BARRATT - GROUP HAS THEREFORE COMPLETED 11,713 HOMES (2019: 10,954 HOMES) IN PERIOD TO 12 APRIL 2020 (INCLUDING JVS).

* BARRATT - REITERATE THAT ALL EXISTING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE IS SUSPENDED.

* BARRATT - CANCELLING INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 9.8 PENCE PER SHARE (C. £100M)

* BARRATT - EXPECT ANY FURTHER HOME COMPLETIONS AND RESERVATIONS TO BE VERY LIMITED.

* BARRATT - ARE IN PROCESS OF FURLOUGHING AROUND 85% OF OUR EMPLOYEES

* BARRATT - WILL PAY FURLOUGHED EMPLOYEES THEIR NORMAL PAY WHILE THEY ARE FURLOUGHED UNTIL AT LEAST END OF MAY 2020.

* BARRATT - EXECUTIVE, NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS, REGIONAL MANAGING DIRECTOR TEAM, CHAIRMAN AGREED TO VOLUNTARY 20% REDUCTION IN BASE SALARY AND FEES