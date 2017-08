July 12 (Reuters) - B&M European Value Retail Sa

* Group revenue growth in quarter of 18.3%, including excellent UK like-for-like growth of 7.3%

* 9 new UK stores opened in quarter and 4 in Germany

* Q2 has started well

* We are on course to achieve market consensus profit expectations for full year