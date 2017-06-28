FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Britain's markets watchdog plans sweeping changes to asset management industry
June 28, 2017 / 6:21 AM

BRIEF-Britain's markets watchdog plans sweeping changes to asset management industry

2 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) -

* FCA says to help improve effectiveness of intermediaries, will launch a market study into investment platforms.

* Found that price competition is weak in a number of areas of industry.

* Says will seek views on rejecting undertakings in lieu of a market investigation reference regarding institutional advice market to competition and markets authority.

* Will recommend HM Treasury considers bringing investment consultants into FCA's regulatory perimeter.

* Says its analysis found evidence of sustained, high profits over a number of years.

* Says to drive competitive pressure on asset managers, will support disclosure of a single, all-in-fee to investors.

* Says will support consistent and standardised disclosure of costs and charges to institutional investors.

* Says to strengthen duty on fund managers to act in best interests of investors.

* Will recommend the DWP remove barriers to pension scheme consolidation and pooling.

* Says funds to require fund managers to appoint a minimum of two independent directors to their boards.

* Will chair a working group to focus on how to make fund objectives more useful and consult on how benchmarks are used and performance reported.

* Says implementation of remedies will take place in a number of stages.

* Some do not require consultation and are now being taken forward.

* Has published a consultation paper, focussing on remedies related to governance and technical changes to promote fairness for investors.

* Says has also published consultation on rejecting undertakings in lieu today.

* Some remedies will require further work in light of other legislative initiatives. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

