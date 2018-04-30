Britain's crime agency to probe HBOS over wider fraud allegations

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s National Crime Agency is conducting a wider review into fraud allegations at lender HBOS that have already led to the jailing of five people in a scam that pushed struggling business owners to employ a costly turnaround consultancy.

The NCA said on Monday it is following up a request from Thames Valley police, who conducted the investigation that led to those original convictions, with a view to a wider probe involving allegations of fraud and money laundering.

The sums of money involved could run to many millions of pounds, the NCA said in a statement, and the review will determine whether a full criminal investigation needs to be launched.

HBOS is now owned by Britain’s Lloyds Banking Group . The initial investigation and prosecution was completed in January 2017 and related to a scam conducted between 2003 to 2008.

Lloyds did not immediately respond to a request for comment.