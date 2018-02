Feb 23 (Reuters) - Bt Group Plc:

* OFCOM- ‍NEW OFCOM RULES TO BOOST FULL-FIBRE BROADBAND​

* OFCOM- ‍UPFRONT COST OF BUILDING ULTRAFAST BROADBAND NETWORKS SET TO HALVE​

* OFCOM- ‍BT MUST MAKE ITS TELEGRAPH POLES AND UNDERGROUND TUNNELS OPEN TO RIVAL PROVIDERS​