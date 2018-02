Feb 8 (Reuters) - TALKTALK TELECOM GROUP PLC:

* ‍RESULTS OF PLACING​

* 190,654,206 NEW SHARES PLACED AT A PRICE OF 107 PENCE PER PLACING SHARE TO RAISE NET PROCEEDS OF ABOUT £200 MILLION AFTER EXPENSES​

* ‍PLACING PRICE REPRESENTS A DISCOUNT OF 0.6 PERCENT TO MIDDLE MARKET PRICE AT TIME THAT CO, JOINT GLOBAL CO-ORDINATORS AGREED PLACING PRICE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: