April 3 (Reuters) - Britam Holdings Plc:

* BRITAM HOLDINGS - FY NET EARNED REVENUE 23.65 BILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 21.72 BILLION SHILLINGS

* BRITAM HOLDINGS LTD - FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 4.57 BILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.30 BILLION SHILLINGS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: