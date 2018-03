March 23 (Reuters) - Britam Holdings Plc:

* FY ENDED DEC 2017 NET EARNED PREMIUMS OF 20.30 BILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 1739 BILLION SHILLINGS YEAR AGO‍​

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 865.8 MILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 4.24 BILLION SHILLINGS YEAR AGO‍​

* BOARD RECOMMENDS PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND OF 35 CENTS PER SHARE AMOUNTING TO 756.9 MILLION SHILLINGS