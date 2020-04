April 24 (Reuters) - British Airways:

* BRITISH AIRWAYS - INCREASING THE NUMBER OF CARGO-ONLY FLIGHTS FROM CHINA TO THE UK TO 21 A WEEK, UP FROM 13 LAST WEEK

* BRITISH AIRWAYS - FLIGHTS WILL BE USED TO CARRY UP TO 770 TONNES OF CARGO FOR THE NHS INCLUDING PPE

* BRITISH AIRWAYS - CARGO SHIPPED IN JOINT EFFORT BETWEEN CO, IAG CARGO, THE UK GOVERNMENT AND THE BRITISH EMBASSY IN BEIJING Source text : (bit.ly/2Y8OYhs) Further company coverage: