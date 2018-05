BRIEF-British American Tobacco Announces Reclassification Of H1 2017 Results For IFRS 15

May 2 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco PLC:

* BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC - RECLASSIFICATION OF H1 2017 RESULTS FOR IFRS 15

* BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO - RECLASSIFICATION OF HY 2017 RESULTS FOR IFRS 15, NEW REGIONAL STRUCTURE, NEW PERFORMANCE MEASURE - INCLUSIVE OF ACQUISITIONS

* BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC - WHILE THESE RECLASSIFICATIONS AFFECT PRESENTATION OF REGIONAL RESULTS, THEY DO NOT AFFECT GROUP’S REPORTED INCOME STATEMENT, BALANCE SHEET, OR CASH FLOW, OTHER THAN AS RELATING TO IFRS 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: