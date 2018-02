Feb 13 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Bhd :

* QTRLY NET PROFIT ‍78.2​ MILLION RGT

* QTRLY REVENUE 700.2‍​ MILLION RGT

* YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 299.1 MILLION RGT, REVENUE 840.6 MILLION RGT

* DECLARED FOURTH INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 43.00 SEN PER SHARE

* REMAINS VERY CONCERNED WITH LEGAL VOLUMES IMPACTED BY CURRENT HIGH INCIDENCE OF ILLEGAL CIGARETTE TRADE FOR 2018