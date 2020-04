April 14 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco PLC:

* BAT - GROUP BEEN LIAISING WITH DOJ AND OFAC IN U.S., WHICH ARE CONDUCTING AN INVESTIGATION INTO SUSPICIONS OF BREACH OF SANCTIONS

* BAT - COOPERATING WITH AUTHORITIES' INVESTIGATIONS; AS INVESTIGATIONS ONGOING, "INAPPROPRIATE FOR US TO PROVIDE FURTHER COMMENT AT THIS TIME"