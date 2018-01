BRIEF-British Automotive Holding Presents Dividend Policy

Jan 9 (Reuters) - BRITISH AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING SA:

* UNDER DIVIDEND POLICY PLANS TO SPEND AROUND 80% OF NET PROFIT ON DIVIDEND PAYMENTS

* MANAGEMENT PLANS REGULAR DIVIDEND ADVANCE PAYMENTS

* FY 2017 DIVIDEND TO BE PAID IN TWO INSTALLMENTS

* FIRST FY 2017 DIVIDEND INSTALLMENT MIGHT BE PAID IN MAY 2018, SECOND ONE IN AUGUST, 2018

* FY 2018 DIVIDEND ADVANCE PAYMENTS ARE PLANNED FOR DECEMBER, 2018 AND MARCH, 2019

* ASSUMES THAT IN NEXT FISCAL YEARS FIRST DIVIDEND INSTALLMENTS TO BE PAID IN JUNE

* ASSUMES THAT IN NEXT FISCAL YEARS FIRST DIVIDEND INSTALLMENTS TO BE PAID IN JUNE

* ASSUMES THAT IN NEXT FISCAL YEARS SECOND DIVIDEND INSTALLMENTS TO BE PAID IN DECEMBER