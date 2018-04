BRIEF-British Columbia Announces Introduction Of Provincial Cannabis Legislation

April 26 (Reuters) - Ministry Of Public Safety And Solicitor General Of British Columbia :

* MINISTRY OF PUBLIC SAFETY AND SOLICITOR GENERAL OF BRITISH COLUMBIA SAYS HAS INTRODUCED LEGISLATION TO PROVIDE FOR LEGAL, CONTROLLED ACCESS TO NON-MEDICAL CANNABIS IN BRITISH COLUMBIA

