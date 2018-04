BRIEF-British Columbia Ministry Of Finance Says Taking Steps To Strengthen Enforcement, Prevent Fraud In B.C.'s Investment Markets

April 16 (Reuters) - BRITISH COLUMBIA MINISTRY OF FINANCE:

* BRITISH COLUMBIA MINISTRY OF FINANCE SAYS TAKING STEPS TO STRENGTHEN ENFORCEMENT AND PREVENT FRAUD IN B.C.’S INVESTMENT MARKETS

* BRITISH COLUMBIA MINISTRY OF FINANCE - INTRODUCING AMENDMENTS TO SECURITIES ACT ALLOWING IIROC, MFDA TO ENFORCE PENALTIES AS COURT ORDERS AGAINST INVESTMENT DEALERS

* BRITISH COLUMBIA MINISTRY OF FINANCE SAYS AMENDMENTS INTRODUCED ON MONDAY TO GIVE IIROC, MFDA ABILITY TO FILE DECISIONS DIRECTLY WITH COURT OF LAW Source text (archive.news.gov.bc.ca/)