May 5 (Reuters) - British Honey Company:

* SALES OF “DRIP+DROP” ALCOHOL SANITISER EXCEED ALL EXPECTATIONS

* CONSIDERABLE REDUCTION IN SALES OF COMPANY’S CORE PRODUCTS OVER LAST SIX WEEKS

* PRODUCES PREMIUM BRITISH HONEY-INFUSED SPIRITS AND ALCOHOL SANITISER PRODUCTS

* BELIEVES IT IS BETTER PLACED TO COPE WITH CURRENT ECONOMIC TURMOIL THAN MAJORITY OF ITS PEERS

* HAVE SUFFICIENT ALCOHOL FOR OUR OWN SPIRITS BUSINESS PLANS THROUGH TO END OF 2020