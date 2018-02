Feb 9 (Reuters) - British Land Company Plc:

* ‍ACQUIRES WOOLWICH ESTATE IN SOUTH EAST LONDON FOR £103 MILLION​

* ‍HAS ACQUIRED WOOLWICH ESTATE, COVERING 4.9 ACRES IN SOUTH EAST LONDON FOR A HEADLINE PRICE £103 MILLION REPRESENTING A NET INITIAL YIELD OF 4.1%.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)