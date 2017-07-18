FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-British Land Company ‍announces 300 mln pounds share buy-back programme​
#Financials
July 18, 2017 / 6:50 AM / in 3 months

BRIEF-British Land Company ‍announces 300 mln pounds share buy-back programme​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - British Land Company Plc:

* ‍Announcement of 300 mln share buy-back programme​

* Since year end, company has continued to sell into a strong investment​

* In total, 370,000 sq ft of lettings and renewals were made during q1 at 7.8 pct ahead of ERV​

* At Q1 end, further 870,000 sq ft of space is under offer or in advanced negotiations across british land’s three london campuses​

* Says ‍first interim dividend payment for quarter ended 30 June 2017 will be 7.52 pence per share​

* Opportunities to purchase at attractive returns are more Limited, investment in co’s shares offers better value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

