BRIEF-British lender Close Brothers' Q1 boosted by banking unit, market maker

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Close Brothers Group Plc

* QTRLY ‍LOAN BOOK INCREASED 1.4% IN PERIOD TO £7.0 BILLION (31 JULY 2017: £6.9 BILLION)​

* CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP PLC - ‍HAS MADE A GOOD START TO YEAR WITH CONTINUED STRONG PROFITABILITY ACROSS ALL THREE DIVISIONS​

* CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP PLC - ‍WINTERFLOOD BENEFITED IN Q1 FROM CONTINUED RETAIL INVESTOR TRADING ACTIVITY​

* CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP PLC - ‍REMAIN WELL POSITIONED FOR REMAINDER OF FINANCIAL YEAR​

* SAYS ‍BOTH NET INTEREST MARGIN, BAD DEBT RATIO REMAINED IN LINE WITH LAST FINANCIAL YEAR

* QTRLY ‍MANAGED ASSETS INCREASING 6.5% TO £9.5 BILLION (31 JULY 2017: £8.9 BILLION)​