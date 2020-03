BRIEF-British United Provident Association Posts FY Underlying Profit Before Taxation Of £416 Mln

March 5 (Reuters) - British United Provident Association Ltd :

* BRITISH UNITED PROVIDENT ASSOCIATION - FY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION £416M, DOWN 32% AT AER (2018: £613M)

* BRITISH UNITED PROVIDENT ASSOCIATION - FY REVENUE £12.3BN, UP 4% AT AER (2018: £11.9BN)

* BRITISH UNITED PROVIDENT ASSOCIATION - FY STATUTORY LOSS BEFORE TAXATION £78M (2018 PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION: £502M)

* BRITISH UNITED PROVIDENT ASSOCIATION SEES NEAR TERM TRADING CONDITIONS CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING, PARTICULARLY IN AUSTRALIA AND UK DENTAL