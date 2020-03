BRIEF-Britvic Sees A Material Impact To Revenue And Earnings In 2020 Due To Virus

March 23 (Reuters) - Britvic PLC:

* BRITVIC PLC - PRIOR TO RECENT DEVELOPMENTS, TRADING IN QUARTER WAS BROADLY IN LINE WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS

* BRITVIC PLC - ANTICIPATE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO COMPANY’S REVENUE AND EARNINGS IN 2020 DUE TO VIRUS

* BRITVIC PLC - BEST ESTIMATE OF IMPACT FOR GROUP IS A REDUCTION IN EBITA OF BETWEEN £12M AND £18M PER CALENDAR MONTH

* BRITVIC - TAKING ACTIONS TO ENSURE SECURITY OF CASHFLOW, INCLUDING DEFERRAL OF CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND CLOSELY MANAGING OUR WORKING CAPITAL

* BRITVIC PLC - WILL EXPLORE NEWLY ANNOUNCED COVID COMMERCIAL FINANCING FACILITY (CCFF) FROM BANK OF ENGLAND

* BRITVIC PLC - WILL REFLECT WHETHER IT IS IN SHAREHOLDERS' BEST INTERESTS FOR CO TO RECOMMEND OR POSTPONE INTERIM DIVIDEND