Dec 5 (Reuters) - Brixmor Property Group Inc:

* SAYS ‍BOARD AUTHORIZED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM FOR UP TO $400.0 MILLION OF SHARES OF COMPANY‘S COMMON STOCK​

* SAYS‍ SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON DECEMBER 5, 2019, UNLESS EXTENDED BY BOARD​

* SEES 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH OF 1.0 PERCENT TO 1.5 PCT‍​

* SEES 2019 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH OF 3.0 PERCENT TO 4.0 PCT‍​