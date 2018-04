BRIEF-Brixmor Property Group Qtrly Earnings Per Share $0.20

April 30 (Reuters) - Brixmor Property Group Inc:

* BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* GENERATED SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH OF 0.7% IN QUARTER

* FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 NAREIT FFO $0.51 PER DILUTED SHARE

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.20

* AFFIRMED PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NAREIT FFO PER DILUTED SHARE AND SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH EXPECTATIONS FOR 2018

* AFFIRMED PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NAREIT FFO PER DILUTED SHARE AND SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH EXPECTATIONS FOR 2018

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.51 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $2.01 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: